Driver sought after causing I-4 crash that killed three people: FHP

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unknown driver is being sought after causing a chain-reaction crash that killed three people on Interstate 4 in Volusia County on Oct. 4, authorities said.

According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, the unknown driver of a 2025 Dodge Durango was heading eastbound on I-4, east of Debary Avenue at about 9:55 p.m., when the motorist changed from the center to the inside lane and into the path of a 2013 Ford Focus.

The Durango hit the right side of Focus, being driven by a 47-year-old Deltona woman.

The impact caused a chain-reaction crash with a third vehicle, a motorcycle driven by a 54-year-old Deltona man, the report stated.

The impact also forced the Focus off the road and into a guardrail. The Focus was sent back into the eastbound lanes where it hit an SUV being driven by a 59-year-old Palm Coast man. He had a 60-year-old female passenger in the SUV.

The driver of the Durango then fled, the report stated.

The motorcyclist, and the driver and passenger in the SUV died at the scene. The relationship of the couple in the SUV was unknown as FHP was still notifying next of kin of the victims.

The Focus driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The Durango was later located by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office in a parking lot with signs of damage from the crash. FHP took the vehicle into evidence.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

The crash remains an active criminal investigation.