TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican investor James Fishback is officially running for governor, and his campaign launch has already drawn controversy.

Fishback, a 30-year-old political newcomer from Madison County, filed his paperwork Monday morning in Tallahassee, telling reporters he vowed to extend the DeSantis era by running on a hard-right platform focused on immigration, culture-war issues, and what he calls an “affordability mandate.”

But within minutes of launching, Fishback stirred controversy, saying this about the GOP frontrunner, Congressman Byron Donalds, a Black man.

“Byron Donalds is a slave,” said Fishback. “I’m sorry. He's a slave. He is a slave to his donors, he is a slave to the corporate interest, to the tech bros that want to turn our state into— his own words— ‘a financial capital.’”

James Fishback launches run for Florida governor, calls Byron Donalds 'a slave' to donors

Fishback later doubled down online, writing, “Byron Donalds is a slave to his corporate donors. It’s the truth.”

Donald’s campaign did not directly address the remark but dismissed Fishback altogether, saying anyone running against the Trump-endorsed congressman is an “anti-Trump RINO” who will be “crushed in the Republican primary.”

Donalds holds a significant polling lead, a deep cash advantage, and the coveted endorsement of President Donald Trump.

Fishback Insists His Bid Is Serious

Pressed by reporters about challenging a well-funded frontrunner, Fishback argued Donalds is underperforming and claimed opportunity exists in voter dissatisfaction.

“It is a very serious campaign,” said Fishback. “Byron Donald has been in this race now for nine months, and as you all know, he is losing in the polls. He is losing to a candidate that you all may know. It's a very fire brand candidate. It's called undecided.”

He brushed off accusations that he’s merely a spoiler candidate siphoning votes away from Donalds.

A Controversial Background

Fishback enters the race while facing a lawsuit from his former employer, Greenlight Capital, which alleges he misrepresented his role at the company to boost his own investment fund, Azoria Partners. The case remains active. Fishback denies wrongdoing and says political opponents are fabricating smears.

Beyond that, an ABC News investigation published ahead of Fishback’s announcement detailed a series of episodes that have raised eyebrows within Trump-aligned circles:

Lobbying Trump for a Federal Reserve Board seat: ABC reports Fishback made persistent private appeals to the former president and his advisers, calling Trump directly and circulating a memo touting himself as a potential “bulldog fighter” on the Fed. Multiple sources told ABC he exaggerated his chances and helped spark a news cycle suggesting he was under consideration, though senior officials say he never was.

ABC reports Fishback made persistent private appeals to the former president and his advisers, calling Trump directly and circulating a memo touting himself as a potential “bulldog fighter” on the Fed. Multiple sources told ABC he exaggerated his chances and helped spark a news cycle suggesting he was under consideration, though senior officials say he never was. Tensions with prominent MAGA voices: Fishback has recently clashed publicly with Donald's supporters and even with Trump-world figures he previously courted, behavior some advisers described as puzzling.

Fishback has recently clashed publicly with Donald's supporters and even with Trump-world figures he previously courted, behavior some advisers described as puzzling. Questions about past credentials: Fishback has faced allegations of overstating his ties to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Fishback has faced allegations of overstating his ties to Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Investment concerns: A Trump-aligned strategist told ABC he ultimately declined a $25,000 investment after concluding Fishback’s Azoria fund proposal raised red flags. Two Azoria ETFs were later liquidated following “recent litigation involving a principal of” the firm, an action Fishback dismisses as politically motivated “de-banking.”

A Platform built on populist appeals

Fishback’s agenda includes several sweeping proposals.

He wants to block AI data centers, which he says threaten Florida’s water supply and could drive up electric bills. He wants to prevent Blackstone, Airbnb, and foreign buyers from purchasing Florida housing, arguing that “our homes are for families.” And, much like Gov. DeSantis, Fishback wants to abolish property taxes on homesteaded properties, saying “in America, you don’t rent your home from the government; you own it free and clear.”

Among his most significant ambitions is stopping the “replacement” of American workers with H-1B visa holders. It’s become a key attack line against both tech companies and Donalds.

“I am going to be working for you,” said Fishback. “No more of this great replacement, no more of this getting fired and replaced by foreigners. We are going to stand up for Floridians. We're going to put Florida first, and we're not going to apologize for it.”

A Crowded and Unsettled GOP Field

Fishback has never voted in a primary but is now asking voters to make him the Republican nominee to succeed Gov. Ron DeSantis, whose own lieutenant governor, Jay Collins, is still considering a run.

Already in, former FL House Speaker Paul Renner, who recently launched his own affordability plan. It included calls for immediate property tax relief via legislative action.

Fishback says he’ll next embark on a 67-county tour and begin raising the significant money needed to compete in Florida’s massive media markets.

Democrats React

The Democratic Governors Association seized on the early infighting. In a statement, the ground said, “Florida’s GOP primary is set to be a nasty and chaotic civil war.”

Republicans have turned Florida into the 49th least affordable state in the country,” said spokesperson Kevin Donohoe, “and now all they are offering voters is infighting and a nasty race to the right.”

The Republican primary for governor is scheduled for August 18, 2026.



