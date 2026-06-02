FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old girl last seen in Jasper

JASPER, Fla. — A 16-year-old girl is missing from Hamilton County, and authorities believe she may be traveling to a neighboring Florida county.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for Elissa McCarthy, who was last seen in the 2600 block of Northwest 44th Street in Jasper.

According to FDLE, McCarthy is 16 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds, and has red hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a gray-and-navy T-shirt, pink shorts, and blue Crocs.

Investigators believe she may be traveling to the Madison County area.

Anyone with information about McCarthy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 386-792-1001 or call 911.