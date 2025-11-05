EU delegation eyes Florida investment as Trump tariffs loom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida got a major diplomatic visit this week as nearly 20 European Union ambassadors and trade representatives made stops in Miami and Tallahassee, the first joint EU delegation in state history. The mission unfolded as the Trump administration’s tariffs create transatlantic trade tensions, making stability and long-term planning top of mind for European leaders.

EU Ambassador to the U.S. Jovita Neliupšienė said the trip was designed to deepen economic ties with one of America’s fastest-growing states.

“Florida is quite important politically and economically,” Neliupšienė said. “It's a fastest-growing state. We have to admit in different sectors which are important for Europeans — be it aerospace, be it medical devices, be it financial sector.”

Officials said Europe already supplies 60% of foreign direct investment in Florida, supporting roughly 140,000 jobs. The ambassador argued Florida is now viewed far beyond its traditional reputation.

“It's not only about nice beaches, which are still very nice,” she said. “It's really about high tech in different sectors, from defense to health science.”

Meetings — and One Major Miss

The delegation met with legislative leaders, including Senate President Ben Albritton and Florida Commerce Secretary Alex Kelly, and called his briefing “a very extensive and impressive presentation.”

But one requested meeting didn’t happen: The governor’s office declined to meet with the European diplomats. Staff have not yet given a reason.

Neliupšienė stressed that diplomacy remains consistent regardless of who holds office.

“Look, we are diplomats,” she said as the 2026 election nears. “We work with who is elected in the office, be it the federal level or the state level.”

Tariffs and Transatlantic Tension

The visit comes as the Trump administration rolls out tariffs on European steel, electric vehicles, and key tech components. EU officials are seeking clarity on what comes next. Still, Neliupšienė noted a current agreement that shields key sectors, including Florida’s aerospace industry, remains in place.

“We have a deal… a flat rate of 15% so you don't have ups and downs. But one of the major sectors which is exempted from tariffs is aerospace. So that gives, really, a chance for expanding the cooperation.”

Democrats Welcome Investment Push

House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell said Florida should capitalize on European interest.

“We want good high-paying jobs here in the state of Florida,” Driskell said. “If partnerships with the European Union can bring about opportunities in aerospace, artificial intelligence, tech… that's something we’re open to.”

EU: Florida Seen as Gateway to Latin America

Beyond technology and manufacturing, the EU sees Florida as a strategic bridge to Latin American markets, and a major growth corridor. The ambassador said the mission produced meaningful leads and that diplomats are eager to return.

“There are a lot of contacts made, and we did quite a lot of networking,” she said. “I'm sure… they want to come back, either in Tallahassee or Miami, to see where is the good for business.”

What’s Next

Ambassadors will brief their home governments and European industries. Potential follow-ups include corporate scouting trips and sector-specific investment visits in aerospace, biotech, and energy. But global economics like the tariffs, inflation, and what the ambassador called “predictability” in trade will play a major role in what happens next.