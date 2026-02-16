Peanut butter products sold in Florida recalled, may contain 'foreign material': FDA

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recalled more than 20,000 peanut butter items shipped to 40 states, including Florida, saying the products may contain "foreign material."

The enforcement report from the FDA said the affected products were manufactured by the firm Ventura Food LLC and distributed under multiple brand names. Customers can find an updated list of brand names here.

The FDA said products were recalled after the firm found "pieces of blue plastic in a filter."

The recall was initiated in April 2025, but the FDA assigned a Class II classification to the product on Feb. 12.

A Class II classification means "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote," per the FDA.