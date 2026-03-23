Fatal crash on 'Alligator Alley' shuts down NB lanes of I-75: FHP

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said officers are at the scene of a multiple vehicle crash on Interstate 75 that left one person dead and others injured on Monday afternoon.

FHP said they responded to the crash on the portion of I-75, known as "Alligator Alley," at around 12 p.m. on March 23.

Officials said one person is dead, and an unknown number of other individuals involved were injured.

All northbound I-75 lanes at mile marker 86 are currently blocked, and the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available