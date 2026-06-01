Florida AG Uthmeier to hold press conference in West Palm Beach

WES PALM BEACH, Fla. — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier will hold a press conference in West Palm Beach on Monday.

The AG will speak at the Office of the Attorney General at 11:30 a.m. on June 1.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced. Tampa Bay 28 will be at the event and stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.