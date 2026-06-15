Florida AG James Uthmeier launches lawsuit against TikTok

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier is accusing TikTok of establishing a platform that is unsafe for children and misleadingly marketed to their parents.

The lawsuit claims TikTok is violating House Bill 3 (Florida’s online child protections law). TikTok is accused of allowing minors to create accounts and without parental consent.

The lawsuit also argues TikTok downplays mature content in app-store ratings, while its own platform exposes teens to sexual content, drugs, profanity and other adult material.

"TikTok’s success hinges on its ability to addict children and teenagers to the platform," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "TikTok knowingly deceives parents and allows children to be exposed to harmful and inappropriate content in direct violation of Florida law. We have zero tolerance for companies that prioritize profit over children’s safety. TikTok should expect to be held accountable."

State Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders has reached out to TikTok’s parent company for comment and have yet to receive a response.

HB3 has been challenged in federal court by tech industry groups, who argue it violates free speech rights.

A federal judge initially blocked key parts of the law, but the 11th Circuit later lifted that pause, allowing Florida to enforce HB3 while the appeal continues. That means the law is not beyond legal challenge — but for now, the state is treating it as enforceable, and this TikTok lawsuit is one of the clearest signs yet of how aggressive that enforcement may become.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.