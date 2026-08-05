Florida AG Uthmeier issues subpoena to investigate Dr. Anthony Fauci

FLORIDA — Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a subpoena as part of an official investigation into former NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

AG Uthmeier said the investigation will look at awards, professional opportunities, financial incentives, grants, and COVID-19 guidance that impacted Florida businesses and consumers.

"Government officials have a certain level of immunity in their official capacities, but if Fauci personally profited off of the 'guidance' he issued, that very well could have broken Florida law," said Attorney General James Uthmeier. "Fauci’s diary focused more on self-promotion than the legitimate safety concerns from the mRNA vaccines. While Fauci was pushing for book deals, awards, and fortune and fame, Floridians were being deceived and harmed by his misrepresentations."

The subpoena comes after the recent release of COVID-19 diary entries attributed to Dr. Fauci by U.S. Senator Rand Paul. The subpoena commands the production of documents from Jan. 3, 2020 through the present by Aug. 31, 2026.