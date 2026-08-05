Lakeland man arrested for firing gun after teen girl refused to let him in home: Volusia SO

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia Sheriff’s Office (VSO) said a Lakeland man was arrested for firing a gun after a teenage girl refused to let him inside a home.

Deputies said 27-year-old Joseph William Danger Woodard of Lakeland went to a home north of DeLand to meet with a 16-year-old girl he met on Snapchat.

The victim reported that Woodard showed up at the home uninvited on July 30 and again on July 31, and the victim refused to let him inside.

According to the report, on July 31, the victim woke up to a window rattling and saw Woodard outside.

Deputies said when the victim opened the door to show Woodard she was calling for help, Woodard put his foot in the doorway. The victim was still able to close the door despite this, per the report.

VSO said Woodard fired multiple gunshots into the ground outside the home before leaving the area in a vehicle.

Deputies later located and detained Woodard traveling northbound on State Road 11 toward Flagler County, per VSO.

The report said deputies found spent shell casings, two 9mm handguns, boxes containing about 350 9mm rounds, and six Glock pistol magazines in the vehicle.

Another spent shell casing was found in the driveway at the scene of the earlier incident, according to the report.

Deputies said Woodard is charged with stalking, armed trespassing, discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, discharge of a firearm on residential property, and resisting.