17-year-old suspect arrested in Manatee County after fatal shooting of 2 teens: U.S. Marshals

ELLENTON, Fla. — The United States Marshals Service announced Wednesday morning the arrest of Keyan Rundell in Ellenton on two counts of second-degree murder.

According to officials, the 17-year-old Rundell was wanted by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office in connection to the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Samson Campbell and 19-year-old Dustin Rose.

Officials said the bodies of Campbell and Rose were located on July 29 in an industrial area in DeLand.

Officials said Rose and Campbell were childhood friends.

Campbell resided in Chicago, while Rose was a cadet at the Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina, and a member of the South Carolina Army National Guard.