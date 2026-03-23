Florida-based doctor pleaded guilty to charge related to health care fraud: DOJ

BOSTON, Mass. — A Florida-based doctor pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to making false statements in connection with a health care scheme, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said 52-year-old Simon Grinshteyn pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements relating to health care matters in connection with a multi-million-dollar fraud scheme involving medically unnecessary genetic testing and durable medical equipment (DME).

Between February 2020 and June 2020, prosecutors said Grinshteyn worked with a purported telemedicine company to sign medical documentation, including doctors’ orders, for medically unnecessary genetic testing and DME.

The DOJ said the documents were pre-populated and made it appear that Grinshteyn had evaluated the patients, when he generally did not contact the beneficiaries himself and had no provider-patient relationship with them.

As a result of Grinshteyn’s participation in this scheme, Medicare paid more than $3.1 million in claims for DME and genetic testing that were based on false documentation, per the release.

The DOJ said Grinshteyn’s charge could result in up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.

U.S. District Court Judge Angel Kelley scheduled sentencing for June 24 of this year, per the release.