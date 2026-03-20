Flags to fly at half-staff in Winter Haven and Tallahassee to honor fallen Major Cody Khork

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis ordered all United States and State of Florida flags to be flown at half-staff in both Tallahassee and throughout Winter Haven on Saturday to honor fallen Major Cody Khork.

The 35-year-old Winter Haven soldier was one of six service members killed in a drone strike in Kuwait on March 1.

"I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, and all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the City of Winter Haven from sunrise to sunset on Saturday, March 21, 2026," said the governor's announcement on March 20.

Khork was a graduate of Lake Region High School and later attended Florida Southern College. He enlisted in the National Guard in 2009 and commissioned as a Military Police Officer in the Army Reserve in 2014.

He deployed to Saudi Arabia, Cuba and Poland during his military career. His friend told Tampa Bay 28's Rebecca Petit he was always a leader.

The fallen soldier was brought home to Polk County on March 18 and greeted by a large show of support from law enforcement, military members, and the community.

Several people who gathered told Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills they did not know Khork personally but felt compelled to be there to support his family and honor his service.

WATCH: Fallen Winter Haven soldier returns home

Fallen Winter Haven soldier returns home

The procession moved through Lakeland to honor the life and service of Major Cody Khork, drawing community members to the streets near Florida Southern College, where he once studied and built the foundation of his military leadership.

A new ROTC scholarship was established in his name at Florida Southern College, which will support cadets pursuing military service, covering tuition, room, and board each year for an outstanding junior or senior in the program.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, and he will be laid to rest on Monday, March 23, at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

"He is remembered not only for his service to our Nation and State but as a true American hero who exemplified the values of patriotism, leadership, and selfless service. Our prayers go out to the family he leaves behind," DeSantis said.