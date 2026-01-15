Florida House again passes bill to lower long gun purchase age to 18

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House on Thursday once again approved legislation aimed at rolling back a key piece of the state’s post-Parkland gun reforms, voting to lower the minimum age to buy long guns such as rifles and shotguns from 21 back to 18.

It marks at least the fourth time House lawmakers have passed some version of the proposal, which has repeatedly stalled in the Senate. Still, the renewed push is drawing sharp criticism from students and gun-violence prevention advocates, particularly in the wake of last April’s deadly shooting on the Florida State University campus, allegedly carried out by a 20-year-old.

“This just feels like a slap in the face,” said FSU student Madalyn Propst, who traveled to the Capitol to oppose the bill.

Propst said the shooting fundamentally changed how she navigates campus life, prompting her to take more online classes and stay hyper-aware in person. “The first thing I do in every classroom is I look for an escape route,” she said.

Students from across the state gathered inside and outside the Capitol on Thursday, urging lawmakers to reject what they see as an expansion of gun access at a time when many young people say they already feel unsafe.

“I feel like it’s very terrible just being in the position where you’re constantly scared and weary that something may happen,” said De’ja Charles, a student at Florida A&M University.

Republicans backing the bill argued on the House floor that the current law unfairly restricts the rights of young adults and runs counter to the state’s constitution. Rep. Dean Black, R-Jacksonville, framed firearms as practical tools, particularly in rural areas.

“There are things that must be shot,” Black said. “Whether it be a rabid coyote, the fox in the hen house, or a rattlesnake on the porch. We need our guns. They are useful tools.”

Supporters also point to encouragement from Gov. Ron DeSantis, who referenced gun legislation during his recent State of the State address.

“My message is simple, get the bills to my desk,” DeSantis said.

Democrats, however, warned that undoing the age limit would put Floridians at greater risk and argued the post-Parkland law has already survived legal scrutiny.

“This bill has stood the test of time. It has stood constitutional challenges,” said Rep. Christine Hunschofsky, D-Coconut Creek. “There is no reason the current law should be rollback because it’s working.”

As in previous years, the bill’s future now hinges on the Senate, which has rejected similar proposals three times. Senate President Ben Albritton signaled little appetite for a change.

“This last year, they were not supportive of it,” Albritton said. “I have not heard anything different this year.”

With weeks still left in the legislative session, the proposal is far from dead — but for now, the familiar standoff between the House and Senate appears poised to continue.



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns.

