Florida man pleads guilty in ransomware conspiracy targeting U.S. companies: DOJ

FLORIDA — A Florida man who worked as a ransomware negotiator admitted to conspiring with cybercriminals to carry out attacks against U.S. companies and extort payments.

Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old Angleo Martino, of Land O’Lakes, shared confidential information about his clients’ negotiating strategies with operators of the BlackCat ransomware variant while working for a U.S.-based cyber incident response firm. The information included insurance limits and internal positions, which helped attackers secure higher ransom payments.

Authorities have seized $10 million in assets from Martino, including cryptocurrency, vehicles, a food truck, and a luxury fishing boat. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on July 9. Goldberg and Martin also pleaded guilty to the same charge and await sentencing.