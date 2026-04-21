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Florida man pleads guilty in ransomware conspiracy targeting U.S. companies: DOJ

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FLORIDA — A Florida man who worked as a ransomware negotiator admitted to conspiring with cybercriminals to carry out attacks against U.S. companies and extort payments.

Federal prosecutors said 41-year-old Angleo Martino, of Land O’Lakes, shared confidential information about his clients’ negotiating strategies with operators of the BlackCat ransomware variant while working for a U.S.-based cyber incident response firm. The information included insurance limits and internal positions, which helped attackers secure higher ransom payments.

Authorities have seized $10 million in assets from Martino, including cryptocurrency, vehicles, a food truck, and a luxury fishing boat. He faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on July 9. Goldberg and Martin also pleaded guilty to the same charge and await sentencing.

Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

Original chapter chairs say the parental rights group is plagued by infighting and has abandoned grassroots education issues for politics and money.

'I feel like we were used': Some Moms for Liberty leaders resign, claiming group’s focus has shifted

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