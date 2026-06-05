Jerry Demings suspends campaign for Florida governor after cancer diagnosis

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Mayor of Orange County Jerry Demings announced Friday he is suspending his campaign for governor of Florida after being diagnosed with prostate cancer earlier this week.

"Running for governor has been one of the biggest honors of my life," Mayor Jerry Demings said. "Up until my diagnosis, our campaign was continuing to add staff and grow our reach throughout the state. Our polling showed a strong chance of victory, and I had been looking forward to articulating my vision for our state on the trail through the primary and into November."

He said it is a treatable form of prostate cancer in his last State of the County address.

Former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, Demings' democratic primary rival in the gubernatorial race, posted to Facebook on June 5 that a message reads:

"Mayor Demings has dedicated his life to public service, fighting with passion, mettle, and faith. I know he'll bring that same spirit to this new chapter. Laura and I wish him a full recovery as we personally pray for Jerry and his family."

From a police officer to mayor, Demings has served Orlando and Orange County during its response to September 11 and the Pulse Nightclub shooting.

Demings said, "I came to this conclusion to suspend my candidacy in the interest of my family and my health. Continuing to run for governor would have likely led to injurious effects on my prognosis. I am a fighter through and through, and now is the time to fight cancer and be there for my loved ones."

He also thanked staff, the community and his family for their continued support.