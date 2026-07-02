Florida man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing kids in the Philippines: DOJ

A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for traveling internationally to sexually exploit minors, according to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to court documents, 55-year-old Vincent Anthony Principe of Arcadia traveled to the Philippines multiple times over several years and sexually abused four children, including an 8-year-old.

The DOJ said Principe recorded the abuse and published the videos on a website devoted to child exploitation. Officials said he also had over 100 images of child sexual abuse material.

The DOJ said a judge sentenced Principe to 30 years in federal prison, followed by a lifetime supervised release, for the production of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Principe pleaded guilty on April 30, per the release.