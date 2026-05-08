Publix asks that only law enforcement carry guns in stores: Company FAQ website

Publix asks that only law enforcement officers carry guns in stores, according to an entry on the company's Customer Service FAQ page and responses from its online chatbot.

An entry on the company's FAQ page, in response to the question "Do you allow open carry in your stores?", reads: "Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores."

Tampa Bay 28 asked the company's online chatbot if customers are allowed to carry a firearm into a Publix store and received the same response.

Screenshot of Publix's chatbot messages via Tampa Bay 28

The company has not issued an official statement on its open-carry policy, and Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Publix for comment.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.