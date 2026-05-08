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Publix asks that only law enforcement carry guns in stores: Company FAQ website

Publix Guns
Scott Iskowitz/AP
FILE-In this Sunday, May 19, 2013 file photo, a vehicle passes the front of the Publix supermarket in Zephyrhills, Fla. Publix Supermarkets is joining a growing number of retailers in asking customers not to openly carry firearms in its stores, even if state laws allow it. The company announced the move by email in a one-sentence statement on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, saying "Publix respectfully requests that only law enforcement officials openly carry firearms in our stores." (AP Photo/Scott Iskowitz, File)
Publix Guns
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Publix asks that only law enforcement officers carry guns in stores, according to an entry on the company's Customer Service FAQ page and responses from its online chatbot.

An entry on the company's FAQ page, in response to the question "Do you allow open carry in your stores?", reads: "Publix kindly asks that only law enforcement openly carry firearms in our stores."

Tampa Bay 28 asked the company's online chatbot if customers are allowed to carry a firearm into a Publix store and received the same response.

Publix online chatbot

The company has not issued an official statement on its open-carry policy, and Tampa Bay 28 has reached out to Publix for comment.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

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