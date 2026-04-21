Florida officials provide update on wildfires across the state

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service officials are set to hold a press conference on wildfires on Tuesday.

The release said officials will provide an update on current wildfires across the state and in the Clay County area.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. in Green Cove Springs on April 21. Tampa Bay 28 stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.