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Florida officials provide update on wildfires across the state

Florida officials provide update on wildfires across the state
The Florida Channel
Florida officials provide update on wildfires across the state
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CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Department of Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson and Florida Forest Service officials are set to hold a press conference on wildfires on Tuesday.

The release said officials will provide an update on current wildfires across the state and in the Clay County area.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:30 p.m. in Green Cove Springs on April 21. Tampa Bay 28 stream it live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Tampa Bay nursing homes cited for critical violations and placed on federal list of worst facilities

Aventura at the Bay and Groves Center are among 88 nursing homes in the U.S. designated as special focus facilities due to serious, recurring deficiencies.

Nursing homes cited for critical violations, placed on list of worst facilities

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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