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Emergency management director fired over 'pattern of coercive and intimidating conduct': Hillsborough County

Timothy Dudley
Hillsborugh County
Timothy Dudley
Posted
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HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County confirmed the dismissal of the Office Emergency Management Division Director Timothy Dudley after an investigation.

The county said the investigation concluded that Dudley engaged in "pattern of coercive and intimidating conduct" that was perceived as retaliatory.

Read the complete executive summary below

Executive Summary Timothy Dudley July 30 2026 by Tampa Bay 28

The county's official statement on Dudley's firing was the following:

"Dismissal was based on the findings in the attached Executive Summary and Investigative Reports. As this is a personnel matter, the County will not provide additional details beyond the documents available via public record. The County remains focused on serving the public and maintaining the highest professional standards across all of our departments. Emergency Management, a division of Hillsborough County Fire Rescue (HCFR), remains under the direction and leadership of HCFR Chief Jason Dougherty. We are confident in the expertise and dedication of the department and its sections."
Hillsborough County

Read the full investigations below

Final Investigative Report Addendum by Tampa Bay 28


Final Investigative Report Addendum by Tampa Bay 28

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