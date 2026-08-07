Paul Renner and his vow to stay in Florida's gubernatorial race despite polling challenges

FLORIDA — His poll numbers are barely moving, but Paul Renner says neither is he.

The former Florida House speaker insists he will stay in the Republican race for governor through Election Day, even as Byron Donalds dominates the field.

With the Aug. 18 primary closing in, Renner remains stuck in low single digits.

The latest three-poll average puts Donalds at 47%, and Renner at just three.

Renner admits the crowded field makes his comeback harder, but argues voters will ultimately embrace his military service, legislative record and partnership with Governor Ron DeSantis.

He also accuses the political establishment of trying to clear the field for Donalds.

Renner said, "Absolutely. I’m in it in faith and obedience. I’m running through the tape, and it’s up to the voters to decide. There’s been an effort to kind of just suffocate anybody but the 'Anointed One'—and that’s a huge mistake."

Renner is escalating his attacks, warning Donalds is unprepared and could cost Republicans the general election against Democrat David Jolly.

But first, Renner must overcome a roughly 44-point polling deficit in his own primary.



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. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.