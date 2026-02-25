Florida ranks 4th in 'Most Sinful States in America' list, according to WalletHub

TAMPA, Fla. — WalletHub released its 2026 list of the "Most Sinful States in America," and Florida ranks 4th in the country.

According to the report, WalletHub compared the 50 states across multiple indicators of immoral or illicit behavior. Indicators ranged from violent crimes per capita to excessive drinking to the share of the population with gambling disorders.

Nevada ranked first, with California and Louisiana following at second and third. The 3 "least sinful" states were Wyoming, New Hampshire, and Idaho.