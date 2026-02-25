Woman accused of killing 6-year-old daughter in Florida: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

MILTON, Fla. — Authorities plan to arrest a 40-year-old woman accused of killing her 6-year-old daughter.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Feb. 25 it is investigating the homicide that happened in the 5000 block of Nowling Drive in Milton.

Deputies responded to a 911 call report of a cutting incident at the home around midnight, when they found the suspect, April Oliva, lying with the body of her daughter. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO said Oliva sustained injuries as a result of the incident and she was transported to a local hospital.

She is currently under medical care, while a warrant is out for her arrest on murder charger in connection with the death of her daughter.

This investigation ongoing.