Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Woman accused of killing 6-year-old daughter in Florida: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office

police lights
Storyblocks
police lights
Posted

MILTON, Fla. — Authorities plan to arrest a 40-year-old woman accused of killing her 6-year-old daughter.

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced on Feb. 25 it is investigating the homicide that happened in the 5000 block of Nowling Drive in Milton.

Deputies responded to a 911 call report of a cutting incident at the home around midnight, when they found the suspect, April Oliva, lying with the body of her daughter. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

SCSO said Oliva sustained injuries as a result of the incident and she was transported to a local hospital.

She is currently under medical care, while a warrant is out for her arrest on murder charger in connection with the death of her daughter.

This investigation ongoing.

Tampa store pulls adult products after community pushback

A Tampa convenience store has removed adult products from its shelves after community members raised concerns that the items were visible to children, prompting a broader conversation at the Tampa City Council about what local government can do to address the issue.

Tampa store pulls adult products after community pushback

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.