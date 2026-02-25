Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
NewsFlorida News

Actions

25,000-acre fire in Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve

Big Cypress Preserve fire
FDOT
Big Cypress Preserve fire
Posted

OCHOPEE, Fla. — A large fire continues to burn in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

NOAA posted on social media the fire is 25,000 acres in size and the smoke plume could be seen by NOAA satellites.

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee posted the fire has now burned more land area than the land area of the city of Miami.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Former Citrus County Sheriff Charles “Charlie” Dean Sr., who served the county for 16 years and later represented Florida in the Legislature, died on Monday.

St. Petersburg rally marks 4 years since Russian attack on Ukraine

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.