25,000-acre fire in Florida's Big Cypress National Preserve

OCHOPEE, Fla. — A large fire continues to burn in the Big Cypress National Preserve in South Florida.

NOAA posted on social media the fire is 25,000 acres in size and the smoke plume could be seen by NOAA satellites.

The #NationalFire burning in Florida has now exploded to 25,000 acres in size. The #wildfire ignited yesterday in Big Cypress National Preserve and @NOAA's #GOESEast (#GOES19) 🛰️ has been tracking the smoke plume and heat from the blaze. @NWSMiami is cautioning residents about… pic.twitter.com/yXSIBlDjKx — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) February 24, 2026

Tampa Bay 28 meteorologist Greg Dee posted the fire has now burned more land area than the land area of the city of Miami.