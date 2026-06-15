Florida ranks among top states for fast food spending share of income

FLORIDA — Fast food costs in Florida are taking a notable bite out of household budgets, with residents spending about 0.40% of their median monthly income on just a burger, a pizza, and a fried chicken sandwich.

A new WalletHub report compared burger, pizza, and fried chicken sandwich prices across all 50 states to median household income, showing Floridians pay $24.80 for the trio. That puts the state 16th for average burger price, 11th for an 11- to 12-inch pizza, and 24th for a fried chicken sandwich.

Nationally, prices for these typical fast-food items have risen by an average of 60% over the past decade. Experts say deleting third‑party delivery apps, using restaurant loyalty programs, and eating out less often are among the easiest ways to save.