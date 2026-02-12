Names of pilots killed in Agape Flights plane crash in Haiti released

VENICE, Fla. — Agape Flights confirmed on Thursday afternoon the identities of the pilots killed in a plane crash in Haiti on Feb. 6.

The nonprofit Christian aviation ministry's Facebook post on Feb. 12, Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby were named as the pilots that lost their lives.

Agape Flights said in part:

"Today, our hearts are broken as we mourn the loss of two incredible men, Patrick Decker and Kory Elleby. Both faithfully answered the call God placed on their lives and gave themselves fully to it. They served with humility, loved without reservation, and ran their race with perseverance. We hold solace in the fact they were welcomed at the gates of Heaven with the words, 'Well done, my good and faithful servants.' They were more than Agape Flights pilots. They were our brothers in Christ, devoted servants of God, and men who lived out their faith with sincerity and courage."

Decker is described as a husband of 40 years and a father of two children.

Elleby is remembered as a husband and father of two sons.

Agape Flights confirmed on Feb. 10 the recovery of their bodies after the plane crashed in the mountains of Haiti.

The Venice-based organization concluded its social media post saying:

"Our hearts are hurting, yet we hold fast to hope, knowing that these faithful servants are now home, resting in the presence of the One they loved and served so faithfully every flight."