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Florida ranks in top 15 of 'Best School Systems' in the U.S.: WalletHub

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Dan Balilty/AP
In this photo taken Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2015, an empty classroom is seen at a Christian cchool In the central Israeli city of Ramle. The Israeli school year has begun, but thousands of children from the Arab minority who attend Christian schools are still on summer vacation because of a strike to protest cuts in government funding that critics say amount to discrimination. (AP Photo/Dan Balilty)
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A new study from WalletHub names Florida in the top 15 "Best School Systems" in the nation.

According to WalletHub, Florida ranks No. 13 in the top 15 best school systems in the U.S. WalletHub looked at multiple factors such as performance, funding, safety, class, size and instructor credentials.

The top 3 overall states were Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The worst 3 states were Oklahoma, Alaska, and New Mexico.

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.

Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings

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