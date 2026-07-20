Florida ranks in top 15 of 'Best School Systems' in the U.S.: WalletHub

A new study from WalletHub names Florida in the top 15 "Best School Systems" in the nation.

According to WalletHub, Florida ranks No. 13 in the top 15 best school systems in the U.S. WalletHub looked at multiple factors such as performance, funding, safety, class, size and instructor credentials.

The top 3 overall states were Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Jersey. The worst 3 states were Oklahoma, Alaska, and New Mexico.