Florida's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday begins

Starting Monday, families across Florida can take advantage of the state's Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, which runs from July 20 to Aug. 20.

During Florida’s 2026 Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday, tax is not due on the retail sale of:

• Clothing, footwear, wallets, bags, handbags, backpacks, fanny packs, and diaper bags with a sales price of $100 or less per item

• Certain school supplies with a sales price of $50 or less per item

• Learning aids and jigsaw puzzles with a sales price of $30 or less

• Personal computers and certain computer-related accessories with a sales price of $1,500 or less, when purchased for noncommercial home or personal use

The Florida Department of Revenue provided a breakdown of what items qualify during the holiday:

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday by Tampa Bay 28

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law last year making the state’s annual back-to-school sales tax holiday permanent, part of a $1.3 billion tax package passed by the legislature in 2025.