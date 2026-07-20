VIDEO: Yacht smashes into dock along New River in Fort Lauderdale

- A yacht dubbed the "Determination" was being towed when it collided with the dock along New River in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.
- Mobile Mike, who recorded the incident on July 20, posted on social media, "A serious accident unfolded right before my eyes."
- Mobile Mike added, "Incidents like this are a powerful reminder that water safety is never something to take lightly. Whether you’re operating a boat, towing a vessel, or simply enjoying a day on the water, staying alert, following safety guidelines, and making smart decisions can save lives."
- The damage was caused at the station located along North New River Drive.
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings
The victims, Joan Guerrero in Maine and Lorenzo Salgado in Texas, were both killed during ICE traffic stops this past week.
Dozens rally in downtown Tampa demanding justice after ICE shootings