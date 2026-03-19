Florida State kicker Conor McAneney arrested on felony charges, jail records show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State kicker Conor McAneney remained jailed Thursday afternoon following his spring break arrest on felony charges of battery of a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest with violence, according to jail records.

Fort Lauderdale police arrested McAneney on Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. for trespassing near the beach. While officers tried to detain McAneney, he became uncooperative and violent, according to an arrest affidavit. Officers said he was visiting the area for spring break.

McAneney was taken to Broward Health Medical Center as a precaution before being booked at the Broward County Jail, where he was being held on a $2,750 bond.

The main charges are third-degree felonies. He also was charged with trespassing an occupied structure.

McAneney, who is originally from Northern Ireland, transferred to Florida State from Division II Quincy in January. The 6-foot-3 McAneney is a kickoff specialist who averaged 60.2 yards on 49 kickoffs last season at Quincy.

Florida State said McAneney has been suspended indefinitely from all team activities.