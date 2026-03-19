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DeSantis signs bill to block proposed cruise port in Manatee County

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Bradenton
Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Bradenton
DeSantis signs bill to protect Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve in Manatee County
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BRADENTON, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis signed two pieces of legislation aimed at preserving Florida’s coastline at a press conference in Bradenton on Thursday.

DeSantis signed Senate Bill 302 and House Bill 1417 at Pier 22 on March 19.

WATCH THE FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Gov. Ron DeSantis holds a press conference in Bradenton

Senate Bill 302 protects Terra Ceia Aquatic Preserve from being developed into a cruise ship terminal along the Sunshine Skyway in Manatee County.

The protections block a proposed mega cruise ship terminal near the Sunshine Skyway Bridge. In February, Tampa Bay 28's Keely McCormick spoke to people who live near the Terra Ceia Bay about their concerns.

WATCH KEELY'S FULL REPORT:

Cruise Ship Terminal near Skyway receives major pushback as Lawmakers step in

"SB 302 will build on the results we’ve already seen from our investments in coastal resiliency and help restore wetlands, oyster reefs, and mangroves," DeSantis said.

House Bill 1417 makes changes to how environmental regulations are created and enforced in Florida, including updates to permitting and oversight by the Department of Environmental Protection.

According to the bill summary, it adds new requirements for projects involving solar facilities and includes protections related to water resources and the springs.

House Bill 1417 "streamlines environmental rule-making to protect our natural resources and keep our economy thriving," the governor said.

The new laws will go into effect on July 1.

The governor also announced plans to reopen the Sunshine Skyway fishing piers following reconstruction and rehabilitation projects.

A new pier will be built on the Manatee County side, and the existing Pinellas County side will be improved and extended, according to DeSantis.

'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission causing thousands in damages

Denise Harris said she was inside her home back in December when she heard noises outside and opened her front door to find a crew already at work.

'I didn’t ask for this,' landscapers cut woman's trees without her permission

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