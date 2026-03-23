Florida warns drivers about fake court notice scam: FLHSMV

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is alerting drivers about fraudulent court notices demanding payment for fake traffic or toll violations.

Officials say the counterfeit documents appear to be official, include references to state statutes, fabricated case numbers, and threats of license suspension or registration holds. Some contain QR codes that direct recipients to unauthorized payment portals.

Authorities emphasize that Florida courts and state agencies do not request payment through QR codes, third-party links, or unverified online platforms.

Motorists are urged not to click links, share personal or financial information, or report suspicious messages to the Federal Trade Commission and local law enforcement.