Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Florida warns drivers about fake court notice scam: FLHSMV

scam
Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
scam
Posted
and last updated

FLORIDA — The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is alerting drivers about fraudulent court notices demanding payment for fake traffic or toll violations.

Officials say the counterfeit documents appear to be official, include references to state statutes, fabricated case numbers, and threats of license suspension or registration holds. Some contain QR codes that direct recipients to unauthorized payment portals.

Authorities emphasize that Florida courts and state agencies do not request payment through QR codes, third-party links, or unverified online platforms.

Motorists are urged not to click links, share personal or financial information, or report suspicious messages to the Federal Trade Commission and local law enforcement.

'Suspicious' house fire leaves 1 woman dead, 1 hospitalized in Coquina Key: SPPD

A woman is dead, and two others were hospitalized after a fire broke out at a home in the Coquina Key area on Sunday, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR).

1 woman dead, 2 others hospitalized after Coquina Key house fire: SPFR

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.