Gov. DeSantis to hold press conference at EAA Reservoir in South Bay

SOUTH BAY, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to host a press conference in South Bay on Monday morning.

The governor is set to speak at the Everglades Agricultural Area Reservoir Construction Village at 11 a.m. on April 13.

The release said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis Lambert, Major General Jason E. Kelly and Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works Adam Telle will be at the event as well.

The topic of the press conference has not been announced yet. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on the website and Facebook.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.