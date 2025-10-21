Gov. Ron DeSantis: Removal of Burmese pythons reach record-setting numbers

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis spotlighted the recent achievement of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Python Action Team Removing Invasive Constrictors (PATRIC) for achieving record removals of the Burmese Pythons from the Florida Everglades, according to a release from his office.

The release stated that 1,022 pythons were removed from May through July of 2025. In July, 748 were removed from the state, a figure greater than the number removed in the whole year of 2024.

Burmese pythons, found mostly in and near the Everglades, are not native to Florida, and harm birds, mammals and reptiles as an invasive species.

Gov. DeSantis also called for continuous funding annually in addition to the $2 million already invested by the state this year.

“FWC’s partnership with Inversa has supercharged the removal of invasive Burmese Pythons from the Everglades,” said DeSantis. “The new program accomplished more removals in July 2025 alone than in the entire year before. Our $2 million investment in python removal in the state budget has made this partnership possible, amplifying the success of the PATRIC program. We must now build on their achievements and continue investing in this proven strategy to protect the Everglades for many years to come.”