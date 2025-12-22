Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Helen Parke, beloved Plant City strawberry icon, dies at 100

Parkesdale Farms
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Helen Parke, a name synonymous with world-class strawberries in the Tampa Bay area, has died at the age of 100, according to her granddaughter.

Generations of families remember buying Parkesdale strawberries at the Florida Strawberry Festival, a tradition that became a staple of local culture. Helen was affectionately known as Mom, Grandma, and Mrs. Helen, and until just a few years ago, she could often be found working at the Parkesdale greenhouses in Plant City.

Helen and her husband moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 1956, where they built a business and reputation that would endure for decades.

Family members said Helen’s life and work left a lasting legacy for her community, one that will be remembered forever.

