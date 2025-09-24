FLORIDA — Florida's Surgeon General, Dr. Joseph Ladapo, a staunch vaccine critic, took to "X” on Tuesday afternoon to offer some clarity after remaining unusually silent about patient access to the COVID-19 booster in Florida.



In his post, Ladapo made it clear that he thinks the shot is unsafe, but if you want it, it's not up to him to decide.

'It’s a hoax': Surgeon General attempts to clear up confusion over COVID-19 vaccine availability in Florida



In the four short-sentence post, Ladapo appeared to be trying to clear up rumors that Florida’s Department of Health was preventing Floridians from accessing the COVID-19 vaccine or requiring them to obtain a prescription to get one.



Dr. Joseph Ladapo described those rumors as "a hoax."



Since the beginning of the month, Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone has been reporting on Floridians seeking the shot but having a tough time finding one.



Their struggles seemed to follow the Food and Drug Administration’s updated recommendations, which limit vaccine access to people at least 65 years old or those younger but with certain health conditions and a prescription from their doctor.



Still, Floridians Tampa Bay 28 have spoken with haven’t been able to get the shot.



“I tried online at CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Costco, but nothing,” a Tampa woman told us earlier this month.



Stephen Stanford of Venice said he would be willing to go wherever he needed to so he and his partner could get the booster. His partner has severe lung disease.



This past Friday, things became murkier when a CDC vaccine advisory panel also recommended limiting the vaccine.



Though Florida’s Surgeon General has publicly denounced the vaccine, despite numerous requests, his office had declined to weigh in on whether the shot would even be available to Florida, that is, until now.



In his post on Tuesday on X, the Surgeon General called the vaccine "unsafe" and "not fit for human use.” Still, he added, “the decision to administer them at a pharmacy rests in the hands of the pharmacist or pharmacy. FDOH is not involved in this decision."



Here is what we know right now on COVID-19 vaccine availability in Florida:



Publix started making the shot available to eligible patients on Tuesday.

Walgreens is offering the vaccine, but with restrictions, so you'll want to check with your local store.

At CVS locations, the vaccine is also available to eligible patients. (Some viewers have told us that even though they’re over 65, they still needed to present a prescription)

If you are interested in getting the vaccine, your best bet is to contact your local pharmacy first.





