Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard: HCSO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on Bruce B. Downs Boulevard, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).

Deputies said HCSO received a 911 call around 12:26 a.m. regarding a vehicle-versus-pedestrian crash near 43rd Street.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim unresponsive and began lifesaving measures until Hillsborough County Fire Rescue crews arrived and pronounced the person dead, according to a news release.

HCSO said the victim had been walking southbound along the northbound curb when an unknown vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

The investigation remains active.