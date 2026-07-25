Titus O'Neil's Bullard Family Foundation packs 30,000 backpacks for annual back-to-school bash

TAMPA, Fla — Thousands of backpacks are being packed at the Thaddeus M. Bullard Academy at Sligh Magnet Middle School ahead of the Bullard Family Foundation's 9th annual Back to School Bash.

WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil, whose real name is Thaddeus Bullard, has hosted the event for the last nine years. His foundation packs 30,000 backpacks to give out to families in need — no questions asked.

For Bullard, the event is personal.

"I was one of those families that we're gonna be serving in two weeks. You know, my mom was one of those mothers or single mothers that we'll be impacting, in 2 weeks, or the family that is still trying to figure out how to put groceries on their table and put a smile on their kid's face," Bullard said.

The bash also includes free health screenings, dental exams and eye exams. Volunteer John Doran helps lead those services.

"I think it really changes the way that they approach the school year. The kids feel more confident. They're happier, and the parents have got to feel an incredible sense of relief being able to get these services, knowing that they're being done by professionals and that they're free," Doran said.

Bullard is also a father. His youngest son, Titus Bullard, plays football at the University of Florida and made the drive from Gainesville to be at the backpack build.

"He means everything to me. I mean, I can't ask for a better father, someone who really showed me the ropes of how life is and how life can be, and just put me in a different situation just to understand how appreciative I am of my life," the younger Bullard said.

O'Neil says nothing makes him prouder than his son showing up.

"It's my greatest honor, you know, even when they're late, it's still my greatest honor to be able to be called dad, and, I get to be something I never had growing up, and that's to be a father to them," Bullard said.

The Bullard Family Foundation's Back to School Bash is Aug. 8 at Raymond James Stadium. The event is free for anyone who needs a backpack or health screening. For more information, head to their website.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.



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