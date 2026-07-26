7-foot alligator struck by car removed from Hillsborough County roadway median

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers along a busy Hillsborough County roadway stopped to watch as deputies and a FWC alligator contractor removed a 7-foot alligator from the median after it was hit by a car.

The incident happened Sunday morning near Anderson Road and Waters Avenue, where Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) deputies assisted a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission nuisance alligator contractor.

The contractor said the alligator appeared to have come from a nearby wooded area before it was struck by a vehicle. The alligator measured about 7 1/2 feet long and would be monitored for several hours to determine whether it suffered serious internal injuries before any decision is made about releasing it.

He said drought conditions across Florida may be forcing more alligators to travel in search of water.

“Sadly, here in Florida, we’re in a major drought, and some of the gators are looking for places with water,” he said.

He said nuisance alligator calls are common across Hillsborough County and urged residents to avoid feeding alligators and observe them from a distance.