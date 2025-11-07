JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital will receive $7.5 million for pediatric cancer research during a press conference on Monday.

Johns Hopkins is one of four Florida pediatric hospitals that will receive funding for pediatric cancer research. The hope is to develop better treatments and advance the fight against pediatric cancers.

WATCH: Johns Hopkins All Children's receives $7.5 million grant to boost pediatric cancer research

The other three hospitals receiving a grant $7.5 million are Nicklaus Children's Hospital System of Miami, Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, and Nemours Children's Hospital of Orlando.

The grant comes as families like the Jess and Callie Morrison navigate the challenging journey of childhood cancer treatment. Their daughter, Mia Morrison, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in December 2024 after experiencing flu-like symptoms that persisted for days.

"On the 6th day of high fevers and her just having absolutely no energy left, we decided to take her to the emergency room here at All Children's Hospital, and they realized after taking some labs that a lot of her counts were severely low," said Callie Morrison, Mia's mother.

The funds are being distributed through the Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator, which was created in 2025 to further Florida's efforts as a leader in cancer research and treatment. The Incubator is part of Florida's Cancer Connect Collaborative.

"It is the largest amount of money that's been given, I know, in the state's history, and it's one of the largest that's ever been given to each hospital," says Dr Cassandra Josephson.

Dr. Josephson, director of the Johns Hopkins All Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Institute, says that pediatric cancer research faces unique funding challenges compared to adult cancer research.

"The private sector really doesn't get a return on investment for investing in pediatric cancer research, the pharmaceutical industry, because there aren't that many kids in the country that have cancer, compared to adults," Josephson said.

The First Lady, Casey DeSantis, and Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo were also in attendance at Monday's announcement.

"Through the Cancer Connect Collaborative Research Incubator, we’re not only investing in science—we’re investing in hope for children and families across the state," said Surgeon General Dr. Ladapo.



