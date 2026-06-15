Lake County crash kills 81-year-old driver, injures passenger: FHP

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — An 81-year-old driver was killed, and a 79-year-old passenger was seriously injured after an SUV crashed into a guardrail and several trees in Lake County on Sunday evening.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened a little after 6:45 p.m. at Griffin Avenue and Grays Airport Road. Troopers said a 2026 Subaru Forester was traveling eastbound on Griffin Avenue when the driver failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and traveled off the roadway.
The SUV struck a guardrail and several trees, investigators said. The driver, an 81-year-old man from Lady Lake, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 79-year-old woman from Lady Lake who was riding in the vehicle was taken to Ocala Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.
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