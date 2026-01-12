Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsFlorida News

Actions

Man wanted on child abuse charge in Tennessee could be in South Florida: WPBPD

Cody Ellis Waller
West Palm Beach Police Department
Cody Ellis Waller
Posted

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) said it is seeking a man who may be in Florida and is wanted in connection with a Tennessee investigation.

WPBPD said it is looking for 34-year-old Cody Ellis Waller in connection with a child abuse investigation in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Waller may be living or working in the southern West Palm Beach area within the city's Southend, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.

Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Jewell McMillan, Jamar's mother, tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez she didn't realize Wednesday night would be the last time she'd see her son alive

'I'm really heartbroken': Family mourns Brandon High School student killed by train

Latest Florida News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.