Man wanted on child abuse charge in Tennessee could be in South Florida: WPBPD

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The West Palm Beach Police Department (WPBPD) said it is seeking a man who may be in Florida and is wanted in connection with a Tennessee investigation.

WPBPD said it is looking for 34-year-old Cody Ellis Waller in connection with a child abuse investigation in Ashland City, Tennessee.

Waller may be living or working in the southern West Palm Beach area within the city's Southend, officials said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 1-800-458-8477.