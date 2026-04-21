Missing child alert issued for 14-year-old Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. — A Florida Missing Child Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Yarilis Mendez-Carrillo, last seen in Homestead.

Authorities with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Tallahassee said she was last spotted in the 300 block of Southwest 12th Avenue wearing a white T-shirt and blue shorts. She is described as 4 feet 7 inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a large circular scar on her upper right thigh.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or call 911.