Missing child alert issued for 16-year-old Darionna Hunter in Oviedo

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has issued a Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Darionna Hunter, last seen in Oviedo on King Street.

Authorities said Hunter is a Black female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and possibly blue and blonde dreadlocks. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts, and low-top navy Converse sneakers.

The alert states she was last seen in the 600th block of King Street in Oviedo. Law enforcement is asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the Oviedo Police Department at 407-971-5700 or call 911.