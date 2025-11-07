TALLAHASSEE, Fla — Florida’s 2026 governor’s race just got a new heavyweight. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is officially in. He’s launched a Democratic campaign focused on affordability, safety, and what he calls “service for all.”

“There have been people now, for several years, who’ve had the opportunity to interact with me, who write to my office. We think we like your style of leadership. We think you should run for office. That drumbeat has gotten louder and louder,” Demings said in a Friday interview.

Watch full report from Forrest Saunders

Demings: 'I Want to Make Florida the Safest State in America'

The former Orlando police chief and sheriff says his campaign, which went live Thursday, will emphasize unity in a time of division.

“I want to make Florida the safest state in America… My service is one that is for all people. In my 37 plus years as a law enforcement officer, I never once asked anybody who I was serving, are you a Democrat or Republican? It’s all about the service,” he said.

Demings is also warning against what he calls unrealistic Republican property tax proposals. The GOP-controlled Florida House has offered a slate of ideas. Gov. Ron DeSantis is seeking a broader solo plan to eliminate taxes for homesteaded property.

“I don't believe there's any scenario where the state can totally eliminate property taxation, because that's how governments function. You'd have to make that up in some other way,” he said.

On healthcare, Demings supports expanding Medicaid. On guns, he wants “guardrails,” including universal background checks and limits on open carry.

“There are numerous other people who have access to guns, who probably should not have access to guns. And so I think there should be some type of universal background check done to determine are you really suitable to being allowed to carry a gun openly or concealed,” he said.

But before Demings can take on Republicans, he’ll have to get through a primary with former GOP Congressman turned Democrat David Jolly, who had hoped to avoid an intra-party fight.

“I welcome Mayor Demings to the race. He’s made his decision to get in for Democrats; it just makes it a lot more expensive. But I would say, in terms of the task before me, his decision is somewhat inconsequential,” Jolly said, Thursday.

Jolly told us his campaign is already building a broad coalition. The candidate believed his time on the other side of the political spectrum could make him more appealing to a wider swath of voters.

“I know we are uniting Democrats, independents, and, yes, some Republicans who are coming out in our deep, deep red territory town halls we're doing. We're building a new coalition in Florida politics. That is how we intend to win this race. We'll see how Jerry decides to run his,” he said.

Meanwhile, the GOP frontrunner, Congressman Byron Donalds, was quick to respond. In a statement, his campaign called Demings “weak, woke, and wrong for Florida,” accusing the mayor of wanting “more government and higher taxes.”

A recent UNF poll underscores the challenge ahead for Democrats. It showed both Jolly and Demings trailing Republicans by double digits, with affordability topping the list of voter concerns.

Unfazed, Demings argues he stands out from the growing pool of 2026 contenders because of his experience.

“What sets me apart from any of the candidates in the race is my experience in life. There's no substitute for training or experience… all you have to do is just Google my name and all of these things that I'm telling you that I have experience doing, you'll see this over time. I think if you Google any of their names, you're not going to see where they have any real crisis management experience,” he said.

The Orange County mayor says he’s ready to take that message on the road. He vows to be out on the campaign trail in the coming weeks and months.

“Those who don’t know me, they will,” Demings said.



Share Your Story with Forrest



Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.

Contact Forrest Saunders First Name Last Name Email Phone Subject Body I'm not a robot Submit

. Capitol Reporter Forrest Saunders is dedicated to sharing your voice with political leaders throughout the state. He works to hold our elected leaders accountable and amplify your concerns. Let Forrest know about the issues you want state leaders to focus on.