Missing Child Alert issued for Bradenton teen possibly traveling to Oakland Park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) issued a Florida Missing Child Alert for 17-year-old Gisselle Diaz-Maldonado, who was last seen in Bradenton and may be traveling toward the Oakland Park area.

Authorities said Diaz-Maldonado is a white-Hispanic female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black and white ripped jeans in the area of the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Avenue East in Bradenton.

Officials believe she may be in the company of a Black male, possibly traveling in a black two-door Honda.

The alert was upgraded due to an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police.