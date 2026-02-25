Florida House approves sweeping election overhaul requiring proof of citizenship

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Florida House has approved a sweeping election overhaul requiring stronger proof of citizenship to vote, advancing a Republican-backed priority that supporters say will protect election integrity, but critics warn could disenfranchise eligible voters.

Lawmakers passed HB 991 by a vote of 83–31 on Wednesday evening, with Republicans voting in support and Democrats opposed, underscoring deep partisan divisions over election policy in the state.

The bill would require stronger proof of U.S. citizenship to register and vote, direct the state to add citizenship status to driver licenses, mandate the removal of “unverified” voters from registration rolls and stop allowing college IDs for in-person voting.

Supporters say the changes are necessary to ensure confidence in election results.

“Election integrity is so sacred, people like to use it as a punch line, but it’s one of the most important responsibilities that we have as Americans,” said Rep. Michelle Salzman, R-Escambia County. “If you don’t like what’s happening in your government, then you go to vote. You go vote, you try to fix it, but if you can’t trust that your vote counts, then you can’t trust the government.”

Republicans argue the proposal strengthens safeguards and helps ensure only eligible citizens are voting. But Democrats counter that non-citizen voting is already illegal and extremely rare, warning the bill could create unnecessary barriers for lawful voters.

“When the governor won [reelection] with the margin that he did, he didn’t complain about the elections process in the state of Florida,” said Rep. RaShon Young, D-Orlando. “He talked about how secure it was and how we are the gold standard, and the rest of the country is looking on us. But every year we have come back and have built barriers for people to access the ballot box. It’s outrageous.”

Voting rights advocates have also raised concerns, warning the bill could wrongly remove eligible voters from registration rolls and face legal challenges similar to laws passed in other states.

“It is not hyperbole to say that this will kick thousands of U.S. citizens off the rolls, and I would say that is our primary concern, right?” said Amy Keith with Common Cause Florida. “You have people who’ve been voting for years, you have new voters, and this really will jeopardize their ability to continue making their voice heard.”

Even with House approval, the bill’s future remains uncertain. The Senate is considering a narrower version, and the chambers would need to reconcile differences before sending a final proposal to Gov. Ron DeSantis.



