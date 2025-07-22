Missing South Florida woman found safe: BSO

TAMPA, Fla. — The Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) said 30-year-old Summer Leo, a South Florida woman who was reported missing Monday night, has been found.

Deputies said she was found safe on Tuesday at 12978 South U.S. 301 in Riverview.

She was with a man, Timothy Bowman, and deputies said they detained him for questioning. The investigation into her disappearance is ongoing.

Broward County Sheriff's Office

Monday, detectives said they believe her disappearance is suspicious. She was last seen entering a white BMW with the license plate AH34SK, which was parked at a Target.

According to the Broward Sheriff Public Information Officer, the vehicle was last seen around 12:30 p.m. on July 21, on Big Bend Road in Riverview.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office stated that deputies responded to Riverview and were unable to locate the car, but they were actively working to find Leo.

