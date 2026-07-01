New Florida education laws now in effect

Nearly 140 new Florida laws took effect on July 1, including several involving schools and early learning programs.

Here’s a look at some of the new education laws now in effect across the state:

CS/HB 453: Requirements for a Standard High School Diploma

The law updates requirements for earning a Florida high school diploma by allowing marching band to count toward both PE and performing arts credit requirements.

CS/HB 453 also allows students with disabilities to meet the PE requirement through the Special Olympics.

SB 182-Education

The law requires that kids be taught cursive in grades 3-5 and that public schools have portraits of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

SB 182 also establishes a statewide teacher mentoring program, expands zoning flexibility for private schools, updates the Florida Tax Credit Scholarship rules and protects charter school students from academic dismissal during school improvement plans.

CS/HB 561 — Educator Preparation and Certification

The law updates Florida’s teacher certification process and requirements by authorizing educator institutes to enroll participants before they are eligible for certification and to issue temporary teaching certificates to teachers whose professional certificates have expired.

CS/HB 561 also revises certificate reinstatement requirements, updates professional learning requirements for educators, and renames USF’s Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning.

CS/CS/SB 178: Athletics in Public K-12 Schools

The law allows coaches to use personal funds to support student-athletes and requires parental consent before coaches provide financial assistance.

HB 178 also caps coaches’ personal contributions at $15,000 per team each year and requires coaches to report personal financial assistance to the FHSAA.

SB 1690: Child Care and Early Learning Services

The law updates Florida’s child care and early learning programs by expanding child care licensing and reporting requirements and updating rules for family child care homes.

The law creates the Florida Child Care Fund and establishes a professional recognition system for early learning educators.

CS/SB 1246: Linking Industry to Nursing Education Fund

The law updates Florida’s Linking Industry to Nursing Education (LINE) Fund to support nursing education programs by expanding funding for nursing programs, giving funding for upgrades and equipment, and revising matching fund requirements.