Parents outraged after FDOE votes to sunset certificates of completion for students with disabilities

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, fla — A big change in Florida's education system is sparking outrage among disability advocates. The Florida Board of Education voted to phase out certificates of completion for students with disabilities.

These certificates are often given to students who are unable to meet standard diploma requirements because of their disability.

Phasing out certificates of completion

Amanda Cordero has a 14-year-old son with a disability. He just started high school, and she is frustrated with the state's decision to sunset these certificates.

“I found that decision to be disappointing. It’s shameful, honestly… I just feel like the Florida Department of Education can do better and they need to,” Cordero said.

She explained that the certificates served as critical milestones for students with disabilities across Florida and helped many of them go on to get jobs after school.

“In a real-world situation, there are plenty of places they can use that certificate of completion, for job, for employment, so what're they supposed to do without that certificate? It’s cutting them off at the knees to succeed in life,” Cordero said.

The document allowed those who could not meet standard diploma requirements to still mark the end of their K-12 journey.

Tampa Bay 28 also spoke to Chris Collins. He is a dad to two children who both have a disability. He is also the Executive Director at Ability to Include. It is a non-profit that advocates for children with special needs.

“A population who is already excluded from so much to see something being taken away is alarming,” Collins said.

He said he believes the Department's intentions were good, but that the decision was not the right move.

“They’re enacting the sunsetting of the certification of completion without alternatives in place,” Collins said.

The Florida Department of Education sent Tampa Bay 28 a statement:

“During the 2025 Legislative Session, House Bill 1105 [flsenate.gov] amended section 1003.4282 [leg.state.fl.us], Florida Statutes, removing the certificate of completion. The State Board of Education voted to amend Rule 6A-1.09963, Florida Administrative Code, based on the new legislative changes. Florida's focus is to equip students with disabilities to leave high school prepared for college, career and independent living rather than with a certificate that limited their future options.

It is important to clarify that Florida has expanded diploma pathways for all students, including students with disabilities. With these pathways, Florida’s graduation rate for students reached 89.7% for 2023-24 school year and has increased year-over-year. Only 2% of students in this cohort received a certificate of completion.

Florida law provides multiple pathways to receive a standard diploma, ensuring students earn meaningful credentials upon completing high school:

A standard diploma through the traditional 24-credit option, with supports and accommodations as needed.

An academic and employment-based diploma option, which allows students to earn credit through a combination of academic coursework and employment experiences.

A standard diploma through alternate academic achievement standards and alternate assessment, with modifications, supports and accommodations, which is available for students with significant cognitive disabilities.

An 18-credit Academically Challenging Curriculum to Enhance Learning Pathway (ACCEL) with a focus on core academic content areas.

An 18-credit career and technical education graduation pathway for students to receive additional career preparation prior to graduation.

In Florida we are proud to be the Education State, and prioritize successful outcomes for ALL of our students, including students with disabilities.”